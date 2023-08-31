Bethesda and Microsoft to Release “Starfield” on September 1, 2023

Bethesda Game Studios and Microsoft have announced the highly anticipated release date for “Starfield,” their open-world space exploration game. The game is set to be released on September 1, 2023, with an early access release on September 1 for those who pre-purchased the upgraded premium collector’s copy.

To give fans a taste of the game’s atmosphere, an exclusive track from the original video game soundtrack composed by Inon Zur has been premiered. The track, titled “Aurora,” creates an eerie ambient mood that captures the feeling of drifting through outer space on impulse power.

“‘Starfield’ is a huge universe of exploration, with all the mystery and new revelations of outer space,” said Zur. “It is an epic game of hope and wonder, asking the big questions of where we come from and where we are going. Once you embark on this journey, it is immensely captivating and deeply emotional, and the music conveys this shared adventure for humanity.”

The soundtrack for “Starfield” features a main suite performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, combining classical and minimalist elements to create a sweeping score. Zur drew inspiration from iconic science fiction works and classical composers to craft the music for the game.

The official synopsis of “Starfield” describes it as a game where players join Constellation, a group of space explorers searching for rare artifacts throughout the galaxy. Players will navigate the vast expanse of space, join different factions, pilot and customize their own ship, explore planets, and master a refined combat system.

“Starfield” will be available on September 6, 2023, for Xbox Series X/S and PC. However, those who pre-purchased the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition will have early access on September 1. The game will also be included in the Xbox Game Pass library for Xbox console players.

