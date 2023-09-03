The Launch of Dreame Technology’s L20 Ultra Robotic Vacuum

Dreame Technology has introduced its latest smart home appliance, the L20 Ultra robotic vacuum, which offers advanced cleaning capabilities and self-cleaning features. The L20 Ultra is equipped with Dreame Technology’s new logo, marking a new era for the company.

One of the standout features of the L20 Ultra is its Mop-Extend™ technology. This technology incorporates Position Sensitive Detectors that can identify corners and edges with precision. When corners and edges are detected, the mop extends to clean these areas thoroughly. The L20 Ultra also features the Duo-Scrub™ mopping system with two high-speed rotary mops, designed to tackle tough stains and dirt.

The L20 Ultra is equipped with an automatic base station that offers a more seamless cleaning experience. With DualBoost 2.0 technology and a large dust bag, the base station can store dust for up to 75 days without manual intervention. The vacuum also has self-cleaning capabilities for the mops. When the mops become dirty, they are washed and dried within the base station.

Automatic features include auto water refilling and auto cleaning solutions refilling. The L20 Ultra will automatically refill the water tank to keep the mop wet for efficient cleaning. Users can also opt for the automatic refilling of cleaning solutions.

The L20 Ultra utilizes Dreame Technology’s Vormax™ Suction System, which delivers powerful suction for effective dust removal on various surfaces. It also has ultrasonic carpet recognition and mop-removal technology for enhanced carpet and rug cleaning.

Other intelligent features include Pathfinder™ Smart Navigation, which uses AI learning and 3D structure light technology to scan the room, recognize obstacles, and avoid them for uninterrupted cleaning.

The L20 Ultra will be available for purchase from September 20, 2023, on Dreame’s official stores on Amazon, with prices starting at $1499.99. Pre-order options are available with a discount code. The flagship vacuum will revolutionize cleaning with its advanced features and efficient performance.

Source: Dreame Technology