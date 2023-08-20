CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Sega Reportedly Decided Against Releasing Dreamcast Mini

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 20, 2023
Sega has reportedly decided against releasing a Dreamcast Mini version due to concerns over quality and cost. According to YouTuber and Retro gaming guru Adam Koralik, Sega had considered the idea of a mini version of the console, as well as a Sega Saturn Mini. However, the company ultimately abandoned the idea.

During a video discussing Sega’s consoles, Koralik revealed that he had spoken with Sega about potential digital re-releases of Dreamcast titles instead of a mini console. When he asked about the possibility of a Dreamcast Mini, Sega explained that it would be too expensive. They reasoned that in order to release a mini console, they would need to use real hardware, which would significantly drive up the cost.

The technology required for a Dreamcast Mini was deemed too expensive at the time. Sega estimated that a mini console would have to be priced around $300 USD, which they believed fans would be unhappy with. People would expect a price closer to $100 USD, so releasing a mini console at the higher price point would likely result in backlash.

In addition to concerns about cost, Sega also considered releasing a mini version with PC conversions of Dreamcast titles. However, these titles did not receive a positive reception from the community, leading Sega to dismiss the idea.

Given Sega’s previous experience with the Dreamcast, which did not meet sales expectations and marked the end of the company’s console ventures, it makes sense that they would exercise caution. Additionally, the hype for mini retro consoles has waned in recent years, making it unlikely that fans would be willing to pay a higher price for a Dreamcast Mini than the original console.

Overall, while a Dreamcast Mini would have been interesting to see, it seems that Sega made the right decision in prioritizing quality and cost concerns rather than rushing to release an inferior product.

