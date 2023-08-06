CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl Expansion

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl Expansion

Square Enix has revealed the upcoming expansion for Dragon Quest X Online, titled “The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl.” The expansion is scheduled to launch in Japan in 2024. Further details regarding the expansion will be announced once the story of version 6.0 concludes.

In other news, Square Enix has announced that the Wii U and 3DS versions of Dragon Quest X Online will be ending their services on March 20, 2024. This decision suggests a shift in focus towards the more recent platforms.

Currently, Dragon Quest X Online is available on multiple platforms in Japan, including PlayStation 4, Switch, PC, Wii U, and 3DS. It is an online role-playing game that allows players to explore a vast world filled with adventure.

As fans eagerly await the release of the version 7.0 expansion, more information will be provided in due course. The Dragon Quest franchise is well-known for its rich storytelling and expansive worlds, offering players unforgettable experiences.

With the announcement of the expansion, Square Enix continues to support the Dragon Quest X Online community and showcases its commitment to delivering new content to its dedicated player base. Stay tuned for more updates about Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl expansion.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Google Urges Users to Activate Enhanced Safe Browsing Feature

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Researchers Train AI to Decode Keystrokes from Conference Call Noise

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The Mysteries of Route Item Drops Revealed

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Exploring the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Sustainable Limnological Management

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Impact of AI Language Models on Chat-based Interactions and Coding

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Changing Daylight Hours as Summer Ends

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Aerodynamics: The Role of AI in Simulation and Design

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments