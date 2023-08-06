Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl Expansion

Square Enix has revealed the upcoming expansion for Dragon Quest X Online, titled “The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl.” The expansion is scheduled to launch in Japan in 2024. Further details regarding the expansion will be announced once the story of version 6.0 concludes.

In other news, Square Enix has announced that the Wii U and 3DS versions of Dragon Quest X Online will be ending their services on March 20, 2024. This decision suggests a shift in focus towards the more recent platforms.

Currently, Dragon Quest X Online is available on multiple platforms in Japan, including PlayStation 4, Switch, PC, Wii U, and 3DS. It is an online role-playing game that allows players to explore a vast world filled with adventure.

As fans eagerly await the release of the version 7.0 expansion, more information will be provided in due course. The Dragon Quest franchise is well-known for its rich storytelling and expansive worlds, offering players unforgettable experiences.

With the announcement of the expansion, Square Enix continues to support the Dragon Quest X Online community and showcases its commitment to delivering new content to its dedicated player base. Stay tuned for more updates about Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl expansion.