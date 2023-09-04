CityLife

Neurologist Found Unfit to Practice in Northern Ireland’s Biggest Patient Recall

Sep 4, 2023
An assessment of neurologist Dr. Michael Watt, who was at the center of Northern Ireland’s largest patient recall, has revealed that he was found unfit to practice in 2018. This information came to light during a recent hearing into Dr. Watt’s decision to voluntarily remove himself from the medical register.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service heard that in 2018, it was agreed that Dr. Watt should immediately cease his practice. This assessment, which is now being made public for the first time, led to Dr. Watt being referred to the General Medical Council. The assessment included a knowledge test, structured clinical evaluations, and an interview with an assessment panel. The unanimous conclusion reached by the panel on December 13, 2018, was that Dr. Watt was not fit to practice.

Following this assessment, the Belfast Health Trust issued the largest patient recall in Northern Ireland’s history. Approximately 3,000 patients were recalled as part of an investigation into Dr. Watt’s clinical practice.

During the recent hearing, Dr. Watt’s legal team submitted over 1,000 pages of documents related to his personal information, including his health. The tribunal has been adjourned until Wednesday.

Source: BBC News NI

