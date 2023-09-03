The Fallout: Dr DisRespect Claims Bethesda Game Studios Refused to Work with Him on Starfield

During a recent livestream, popular YouTube Gaming streamer Dr DisRespect, also known as Herschel “Guy,” revealed that Bethesda Game Studios declined to collaborate with him and denied him early access to their upcoming game, Starfield. The streamer discovered this when he noticed the pronouns listed in the bio of Pete Hines, the head of publishing at Bethesda Game Studios.

Dr DisRespect sarcastically remarked, “Now everything is starting to make sense,” upon seeing Hines’ pronouns mentioned. He then shared that his team had reached out to Bethesda to request a collaboration but was met with a response that stated they could not work with him due to past controversies. The streamer expressed his frustration, suggesting they could at least let him play the game alongside other content creators, but received the same response.

This revelation by Dr DisRespect attracted significant attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with fans expressing their opinions on the situation. Some commenters believed that the streamer had lost his popularity, while others criticized him for being upset about not being associated with Bethesda. One user described him as a “grown man malding over a video game.”

It is worth noting that Dr DisRespect is a 41-year-old internet personality who gained recognition for live streaming first-person shooter games on YouTube. He has been streaming on the platform since being banned from Twitch in 2020.

