Black Hat Googlers Find Two New Vulnerabilities in Intel and AMD Processors

Black Hat Googlers have recently discovered two security vulnerabilities in Intel and AMD processors that can be exploited to steal sensitive data from a vulnerable computer’s memory. The vulnerabilities are named Downfall and Zenbleed. Downfall affects Intel components, while Zenbleed affects AMD processors. Both vulnerabilities can be abused by malware or a rogue user to extract passwords, secrets, and other data from memory that should be protected. This is a concern for users of shared servers in the cloud.

The Downfall vulnerability, discovered by Daniel Moghimi, was addressed on Tuesday after nearly a year of private disclosure. The Zenbleed vulnerability, found by Tavis Ormandy, was partially patched in July after being privately reported in mid-May.

Both vulnerabilities exploit speculative execution, a CPU technique that executes instructions in parallel to improve performance. Speculative execution opens the door to potential abuse and allows attackers to observe data that should not be visible, such as cryptographic keys and runtime data.

Addressing these vulnerabilities requires hardware upgrades or software mitigations that can impact performance. Intel attempted to fix transient execution vulnerabilities with hardware fixes in its 9th and 10th-generation CPUs but Downfall demonstrates that more work needs to be done.

The Downfall vulnerability exploits the speculative forwarding of data from the SIMD Gather instruction, while Zenbleed demonstrates the improper implementation of speculative execution of the SIMD vzeroupper instruction.

Intel’s fix for Downfall imposes a performance hit ranging from zero to 50 percent depending on the workload. In public cloud environments, customers should check with their provider on the feasibility of disabling the mitigation.

On the other hand, AMD’s Zenbleed patch does not significantly affect performance. However, it still exposes sensitive data.

These vulnerabilities highlight the importance of regularly updating and patching systems to protect against potential exploits.