Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls as Index Breaks Support

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% on Wednesday morning as the index broke support at the 50-day moving average. Other major indexes also tested their own 50-day lines, with the S&P 500 falling 0.7% and the Nasdaq lagging behind by 1%.

The Institute of Supply Management services index showed a reading of 54.5, indicating economic expansion. The Fed’s Beige Book was set to be released later in the day.

Volume on the NYSE and Nasdaq was lighter compared to the same time on Tuesday. The small-cap Russell 2000 remained flat, while the Innovator IBD 50 outperformed with a 0.2% gain.

Crude oil prices rose slightly to trade at $86.88 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained unchanged at 4.27%.

In terms of individual stocks, Apple fell below the 50-day line as it formed a cup base with a buy point of 198.23. Salesforce rebounded from its 50-day line, while Microsoft fell slightly but was trying to reclaim the 50-day line.

Outside of the Dow Jones, cybersecurity software company Zscaler and workflow software maker Asana reported quarterly results. Zscaler beat estimates with a 43% increase in revenue and a 156% increase in earnings per share. Asana saw a 20% increase in revenue for the quarter, with a narrowed loss per share.

Travel demand in the second quarter led to a 159% spike in sales for Trip.com. Sprinklr was in a buy zone ahead of second-quarter results. Financial software provider Intapp regained the 50-day line, and Dave & Busters was in a downtrend ahead of earnings.

Photronics fell after earnings missed views and Daktronics saw positive growth after a 35.3% increase in sales. AeroVironment surged after beating estimates and receiving an analyst upgrade.

In conclusion, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as it broke support at the 50-day moving average, while other major indexes also tested their 50-day lines. Individual stocks showed mixed performance, with some rebounding and others falling after reporting quarterly results.

