Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’s Load Times Impacted by Hard Drive Type

Early on in the PS5’s life, it was claimed that the dimension hopping mechanics of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart were only possible with a solid state drive (SSD). The game’s recent release on PC, which can also support old-school physical hard drives, confirms that this assertion was indeed true.

The PS5, along with the Xbox Series X/S, features SSDs for storage, while the PS4 came with mechanical hard drives. SSDs utilize flash storage and do not have mechanical moving parts, offering faster load times and smaller drive sizes. Although physical hard drives still have their advantages for backups and long-term storage, SSDs are necessary for reasonable load times and optimum performance on PC.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PC proves that faster load times are not just a matter of convenience. Running the game on a hard disk drive (HDD) can result in unplayable levels of performance in certain cases. While the game can technically run on an HDD, promotional materials initially claimed otherwise. According to John Linneman of Digital Foundry, certain HDDs, like the stock PS4 drive, do not work well with the game.

If you are stuck with an HDD, a drive with a faster spin time, such as a 7200 RPM, can yield better results. On the other hand, those with an SSD and a powerful PC can expect a great experience with Rift Apart. The game’s visual fidelity surpasses that of the PS5 in many areas and can be scaled down for budget machines, as long as an outdated HDD is not being used.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is currently available on PC via Steam.