How to Play Starfield on Xbox One with Game Pass Ultimate

If you’ve been eager to play Starfield on your Xbox One, you’ll be pleased to know that it is indeed possible. However, there are a few requirements that you need to meet in order to get started. The first is a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is necessary to access Xbox Cloud Gaming, the platform through which you’ll be able to play Starfield on your console.

Since Starfield does not have a native version for Xbox One, playing the game on this console involves streaming it via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This feature is currently exclusive to Game Pass Ultimate members.

To begin playing Starfield, you’ll need to navigate to “My Games & Apps” and then select the “Xbox Game Pass” app. Look for Starfield in the list of games or use the search function to find it. Once you’ve located the game, select it, and a menu will appear with the option to “Play,” represented by a small cloud icon. Choose this option to start playing Starfield on your Xbox One, as the game will be streamed to your console through Microsoft’s servers.

However, it’s important to note that this option will only be available after Starfield is released on September 6th.

Keep in mind that Xbox Cloud Gaming requires a strong and stable internet connection. If your internet is not up to par, you may experience visual issues and significant lag. On the other hand, if you have a stable internet connection, playing Starfield on your Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming should offer a similar experience to playing the native version of the game, without the need to purchase a new console.

This method allows you to try out Starfield and decide for yourself whether it’s worth investing in an Xbox Series X|S or a PC in order to download the native version in the future.

