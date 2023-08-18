Save Scumming: Playing Video Games Your Way

Save scumming is the practice of saving a game before a potentially undesirable outcome and reloading if the results are not favorable. Opinions on save scumming vary, with some considering it acceptable and others seeing it as cheating. However, it can be argued that save scumming is in line with the spirit of tabletop roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons, on which many video games are based.

Tabletop games like D&D give players the freedom to play the game in their own preferred way. Rulebooks often encourage players to ignore or modify rules that don’t enhance their enjoyment of the game. In the same spirit, save scumming in video games like Baldur’s Gate 3 can be seen as a way to tweak the outcomes and align them with player preferences.

Just as a Dungeon Master might fudge rolls to create a more enjoyable experience for players, save scumming allows players to shape the outcomes of Baldur’s Gate 3 according to their desires. It can prevent unexpected and unwanted consequences, allowing players to continue enjoying the game. Save scumming can be seen as a way to prioritize fun and narrative coherence over strict adherence to predetermined outcomes.

Furthermore, save scumming can be compared to self-imposed challenges in other games. For example, players may restart in stealth games like Splinter Cell if they fail to achieve a perfect stealth run. This highlights the desire to experience the game in a specific way and avoid elements that are not enjoyable.

Ultimately, playing video games should be about personal enjoyment and freedom. Save scumming allows players to customize their experience, just as tabletop games encourage players to play the game in a way that makes sense to them and their party. Instead of feeling guilty for not playing a game “the right way,” players should embrace the freedom to play as they wish.