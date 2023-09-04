New Amazon Fire TV Stick Models Coming Soon, According to Regulatory Approvals

Amazon has recently submitted two ‘Digital Media Receiver’ devices for FCC approval, suggesting the imminent release of two new Fire TV sticks. Although the filings do not explicitly mention the Fire TV Stick, various clues indicate that these devices are new versions of Amazon’s popular streaming stick. The filings describe the devices being tested with an LG accessory (likely a TV or monitor) and a Bluetooth accessory, which is likely the Fire TV’s remote control.

The two new models differ based on their Wi-Fi capabilities, with one being a Wi-Fi 6 device and the other featuring Wi-Fi 6E, offering slightly faster wireless connectivity with lower latency. This suggests that the new streaming sticks are 4K models, as the current third-gen Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are likely too low-end to support the latest Wi-Fi technology at their price points. The current Fire TV Stick 4K Max already supports Wi-Fi 6.

Another indication that these new models could be successors to the first-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the significant discount currently available for the latter in the Labor Day sales. It is also possible that Amazon plans to release a new Fire TV Stick 4K alongside a new Lite version, matching the lineup of their standard Fire TV Sticks.

According to David Limp, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Devices and Services, the company will be hosting a major launch event on September 20, where new Fire TV Sticks are expected to be announced. These new models would be a welcome addition to the market, as Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks have faced strong competition from Roku, Google, and Nvidia, who offer similar streaming devices.

The rise of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST TV) has made affordable streaming sticks more appealing, and the recent update to Amazon Fire TV Sticks added numerous free streaming channels. With support for popular apps like Sling Freestream, Tubu, and Xumo Play, the Fire TV Sticks provide a cost-effective way to access a variety of free, ad-supported content across various categories such as news, sports, music, gaming, and comedy.

The hardware itself can greatly enhance the streaming experience, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, with its improved performance and faster wireless connectivity, has been well-received. Upgrades in these areas could further elevate the Fire TV Stick lineup, solidifying its position in the market of streaming devices.

Sources:

– Janko Roettgers (via AFTVnews)

– David Limp, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Amazon