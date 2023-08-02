Activision Introduces New Companions and Characters to Call of Duty

Activision is bringing back a beloved feature to Call of Duty – the presence of dogs. Following the success of Riley, the loyal canine companion in Call of Duty: Ghosts, players can now enjoy the company and impressive combat skills of Merlin in the latest season five update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.

Merlin the Dog is an optional companion that can be utilized in multiplayer, battle Royale, and DMZ modes. According to Activision, Merlin not only provides companionship but also possesses devastating finishing moves. It is worth noting that players carry Merlin on their belts when he is not actively in use. A glimpse of one of Merlin’s brutal finishes can be seen in the official trailer.

In addition to Merlin, Activision has incorporated another iconic character into the game. Snoop Dogg, the renowned hip-hop artist, joins the franchise alongside Nicki Minaj. Fans can access a new season five operator bundle that includes two skins, allowing them to assume the role of the Long Beach rapper. The bundle also features a custom loadout consisting of a “Toke Force 141” SMG, a “Snoop Hustle” finishing move, and a “High Rider” hatchback vehicle skin.

It is essential to note that tactical pets like Merlin cannot be harmed during gameplay. Furthermore, as Merlin is primarily designed for finishing moves and companionship, he does not offer any competitive advantages.

Season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 is now available across all gaming platforms. However, players interested in enjoying the canine companionship provided by Merlin will need to purchase the BlackCell tier of the Battle Pass, which is priced at $30.