Activision Brings Dogs (and Snoop Dogg) Back to Call of Duty

Activision is reintroducing canine companions to Call of Duty with the addition of Merlin in season five (BlackCell) of CoD: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. A decade after the popular appearance of Riley, the faithful dog in Call of Duty: Ghosts, players now have the opportunity to team up with Merlin for companionship and powerful finishing moves.

Merlin the Dog is an optional companion in multiplayer, battle Royale, and DMZ modes. According to Activision, he offers both friendship and a devastating Finishing Move. Interestingly, when not in use, players can attach Merlin to their belts. The trailer below showcases one of Merlin’s brutal finishes.

Activision emphasizes that “tactical pets” like Merlin cannot be harmed in the game. They are meant to provide entertainment and finishing moves rather than a competitive advantage.

For players who prefer a different kind of companion, Activision is also including Snoop Dogg in the game. Snoop Dogg, along with fellow hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj, will join the franchise. Snoop Dogg previously appeared as an add-on for Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2022. The new season five operator bundle allows players to assume the role of the Long Beach rapper, complete with unique skins, weapons, and vehicle customization.

Season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 is now available across all platforms. To enjoy the canine companionship offered by the BlackCell tier of the Battle Pass, players will need to purchase the pass, which costs $30.