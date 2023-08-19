America’s Teens Prefer iPhones Over Android Phones

According to a recent article from the Wall Street Journal, American teenagers have a strong dislike for Android phones. Many teens consider it essential to own a new, up-to-date phone, and they associate Androids with older technology and older people, even if the phone itself is new.

There is a significant amount of content on TikTok that pits Android users against iPhone users, with Android being the target of most jokes. In these videos, Androids are often associated with parents, and teens mock those who still use Androids in 2023. Despite claims from Android users that features like cameras or battery life are better on their phones, some teens refuse to switch to Android.

There are also videos describing the experience of showing up to high school with an Android phone and facing ridicule from peers who call them “broke” or “medieval.” Additionally, being the only Android user in a group chat of iPhone owners can lead to feelings of shame. Messages from Android users appear in a bright green color, while messages sent between iPhones appear in a cool blue color on Apple’s proprietary iMessage platform.

In terms of market share, Apple holds 57% of the phones market in the U.S., while Android holds 42%, according to Statcounter. However, when focusing on teenagers specifically, a survey conducted by investment bank Piper Sandler found that 87% of American teens currently have an iPhone, and 87% plan on sticking with the brand for their next phone.

It is worth noting that the stigma surrounding Android phones is primarily an American phenomenon, as globally, Androids hold a majority share of sales at 71% compared to Apple’s 28%, according to the same Statcounter report.

While there is a preference for iPhones among American teens, responses on Reddit’s “Ask Teens” forum two years ago showed a more balanced sentiment. Some users expressed that Apple fans can be obnoxious, potentially because they believe Apple users are knowingly getting scammed.