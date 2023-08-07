Throw Away Your First Draft of Your Code: A Reminder for Software Engineers

In the world of software development, the concept of multiple drafts is often emphasized and instilled in the minds of children from a young age. However, even in 2023, there is still a need to remind software engineers about the importance of discarding their initial drafts.

Nicole Tietz-Sokolskaya, an experienced software engineer, urges her peers to write code for a few days and then delete it all. She insists on the seriousness of this recommendation and suggests involving the best engineers in this throwaway work. Tietz-Sokolskaya believes that this approach will ultimately save time in the long run.

While this advice may align with the famous quote by Ernest Hemingway, “the first draft of anything is shit,” it raises the question of whether developers actually discard or ship their first drafts in the real world.

It is essential to recognize the significance of revising and refining one’s work in the software engineering field. Rushing to finalize the first draft may lead to suboptimal code that requires extensive debugging and modifications later on. By embracing the practice of discarding initial drafts, developers can take a step back, reflect on their approach, and potentially discover more efficient and elegant solutions.

Additionally, involving experienced engineers in the throwaway work can provide valuable insights and contribute to higher-quality final code. Their expertise and perspective can help identify potential pitfalls and address them early in the development process.

In conclusion, the need to discard the first draft of code remains relevant in 2023. Embracing this practice can lead to time savings and improved code quality. By encouraging developers to reassess their initial approaches and involve seasoned engineers in the process, software projects can achieve more efficient and reliable outcomes.