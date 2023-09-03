Exploring the New Gaming IPs of August 2023

The gaming industry in 2023 has seen a mix of sequels and remakes dominating the scene. However, it is the new IPs that offer a sense of possibility and the potential for a fruitful future. In this article, we will delve into some of the new gaming IPs released in August 2023 and analyze their potential impact.

Atlas Fallen

Atlas Fallen is an intriguing action-adventure game that combines old-school elements with modern sensibilities. The game features a large open world with pointlessly large side quests and a crafting system to upgrade skills. While the story might unfold at a slow pace and suffer from dull writing and voice acting, the game’s environments and movement mechanics are visually stunning and satisfying to experience. As a result, Atlas Fallen has the potential to become a cult favorite, even if it remains a niche title.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk offers a fusion of hip-hop and cyberpunk in an engaging gameplay experience. The game draws inspiration from Assassin’s Creed and presents a story of a young man reclaiming his identity. While the narrative might have some shortcomings, the gameplay is where Bomb Rush Cyberfunk truly shines. It delivers a kinetic and joyful experience as players perform tricks, tag environments, and cause mayhem on the streets. Team Reptile, the developer, should consider exploring this IP further as it has the potential for franchise success.

Fort Solis

Fort Solis, developed by Fallen Leaf Games, falls between a walking simulator and a Quantic Dream adventure. The game immerses players in a Martian station filled with mystery and dread. While the atmosphere and presentation excel in creating tension, the story and pacing could be improved. Despite its flaws, Fort Solis lays the foundation for a sci-fi world deserving of further exploration. However, the challenge lies in justifying a sequel for a walking simulator. It would be interesting to see how the team can enhance the formula to create something new and captivating.

Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum, extensively promoted by EA and Geoff Keighley, unfortunately did not captivate the attention of players as much as expected. The game had a significant advertising budget, but it failed to generate substantial interest. While the overall reception remains unclear, the game showcases the potential for a rich and immersive gaming experience.

In conclusion, the new gaming IPs released in August 2023 offer a range of potential outcomes. From the captivating yet flawed worlds of Atlas Fallen and Fort Solis to the promising gameplay of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, each IP has something unique to offer. It will be fascinating to see if these new IPs can carve a path for themselves in the gaming industry and establish a loyal fanbase.

