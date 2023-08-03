CityLife

The DJI Osmo Action 4: A New and Improved Sports Action Camera

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
DJI has launched its latest sports action camera, the Osmo Action 4. Priced at $399, this new version is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, the Osmo Action 3, but comes with some notable improvements. The Osmo Action 4 features a larger image sensor, a 1/1.3-inch sensor that promises remarkable low-light performance. The camera’s f/2.8 aperture 155-degree ultrawide lens allows for capturing more light, similar to the Action 3. It also supports shooting footage in 10-bit D-Log M for higher dynamic range, enabling more color correction flexibility during the editing process. Additionally, the Action 4 now supports larger 512GB microSD cards for storing potentially larger video files.

Despite the larger sensor, both the Action 4 and Action 3 can capture 4K footage at up to 120 frames per second. This compares favorably to GoPro’s flagship Hero 11 Black camera, which can also achieve the same frame rates. GoPro has an advantage with its built-in GPS, but DJI offers a new accessory called the Osmo Action GPS Bluetooth Remote Controller, which can inject GPS metadata into the video files on the Action 4. This accessory can be worn on the wrist or handlebar and provides remote recording controls and a small screen for checking the camera’s status.

Other features of the Action 4 include RockSteady 3.0 Plus, an upgraded digital stabilization system, and HorizonSteady, which can lock the tilt of a recording to keep footage straight even during barrel rolls. The waterproofing has also been improved, allowing the camera to be submersible up to 18 meters. The Action 4 maintains a similar design to the Action 3, allowing compatibility with existing accessories.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 is available for order at $399, the same price as GoPro’s Hero 11 Black.

