DJI Unveils Osmo Action 4: Improved Camera for Low Light

Less than a year since the launch of the Action 3, DJI has introduced the Osmo Action 4 with an upgraded camera that enhances its performance in low light conditions. The new model features a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor, which is the same sensor used in DJI’s Mavic 3 Pro, Mini 3 Pro, and Air 3 drones. In comparison, the previous model had a 1/1.7-inch sensor, and the GoPro Hero 11 has a 1/1.9-inch sensor.

One significant improvement is the introduction of D-Log M, which greatly enhances the dynamic range of the Action 4. Other specifications remain mostly unchanged from the previous model, including the 155-degree field of view and f/2.8 aperture. In terms of video capabilities, it can shoot up to 4K 120p (10-bit HDR) in normal shooting mode. However, the photo resolution and maximum 4:3 video quality have slightly decreased compared to the previous model.

The design of the Action 4 remains identical to its predecessor, with a record button on top and a power button on the side. The battery compartment and micro SD slot are located on the right side, while the USB-C port is on the left. The battery capacity remains the same, providing 150 minutes of recording time, and charging the battery to 80% takes only 18 minutes. To store footage, a microSD card is required since the Action 4 does not have internal storage.

One notable feature is the magnetic locking system, introduced in the previous model, which eliminates the need for a case to attach accessories. Additionally, the Action 4 is compatible with GoPro mounts and supports various accessories, including DJI’s own accessories such as a chest strap mount, helmet chin mount, and a wrist-worn remote control.

The Action 4 now offers improved waterproof capabilities as well, with a depth rating of 18m (59 feet) without a case and up to 60m (208 feet) with the waterproof case. It is equipped with a 1.4-inch 320×320 front screen and a 2.25-inch 360×640 rear display, both capable of reaching a brightness of 750 nits. The device also includes advanced wind noise reduction software for high-quality audio recording.

Stabilization is another key feature, with the Action 4 incorporating DJI’s Rocksteady 3.0 and Rocksteady 3.0+ for eliminating camera shake in all directions up to the maximum 4K/60fps. It also supports HorizonSteady, which ensures the horizon remains level regardless of how much the camera is rotated.

To use the Action 4, activation through DJI’s smartphone app is required. The app also allows users to view and transfer footage, as well as livestream via WiFi.

The release of the Action 4 so soon after the previous model is likely due to feedback regarding the Action 3’s poor low-light image quality. DJI aims to address this issue with the improved camera capabilities of the Action 4.