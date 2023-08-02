DJI Launches Osmo Action 4 Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts

DJI has unveiled its latest action camera, the Osmo Action 4, which is aimed at adventure enthusiasts and thrill seekers. This new camera is specifically designed for capturing action shots and boasts several impressive features.

The Osmo Action 4 comes with an upgraded 1/1.3″ image sensor, providing improved image quality compared to its predecessor, the Action 3. It retains the f/2.8 aperture, a wide 155-degree field of view, and the capability to shoot 4K videos at up to 120 frames per second.

There are multiple shooting modes available, making the camera suitable for various high-movement sports. These include 360-degree HorizonSteady modes for capturing vertical and horizontal shots, as well as FPV footage and Wi-Fi livestreaming. DJI highlights that the color temperature sensor ensures vibrant and true-to-life colors in outdoor, indoor, and underwater environments.

The Osmo Action 4 boasts a long-lasting battery that supports up to 2.5 hours of filming. It also features a fast charging capability, providing 80 percent power in just 18 minutes. Additionally, the camera can function in freezing temperatures and is waterproof up to 18 meters deep without the need for an external case.

Other notable features include dual touchscreens, a Quick Switch button for easily changing modes, built-in microphones, and voice control options.

For added versatility, DJI offers a range of compatible accessories for the Osmo Action 4. These include a helmet mount, chest mount, waterproof case, bike rail mount, wrist strap, backpack strap mount, neck mount, and floating handle.

The Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo is available for purchase on the DJI website, priced at $400. With its advanced features and durable design, it promises to be the ultimate companion for capturing adrenaline-filled adventures.