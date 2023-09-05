Parents today are faced with the challenge of raising children in the digital age. With technology playing such a prominent role in our society, it is important for parents to navigate this new landscape and understand the impact it can have on their children. To address this issue, a seminar titled “Parenting in the Digital Age” will be held on September 14 at Hadley Junior High in Glen Ellyn.

At the seminar, social media safety expert Liz Repking will be the keynote speaker. She will discuss topics such as healthy technology integration, the benefits and challenges of social media, and the dangers of online life for children. By attending this seminar, parents will gain valuable insights into how they can effectively manage their children’s use of technology and social media.

One of the key aspects that Repking will address is healthy technology integration. This involves finding a balance between technology use and other aspects of a child’s life, such as schoolwork, physical activity, and face-to-face social interactions. It is important for parents to be aware of the amount of time their children spend on devices and to encourage healthy habits.

The seminar will also shed light on the benefits and challenges of social media. While social media can provide opportunities for connection and self-expression, it can also expose children to cyberbullying, inappropriate content, and online predators. Understanding these risks is crucial for parents to ensure their children’s safety online.

In conclusion, the seminar “Parenting in the Digital Age” will equip parents with the necessary knowledge and tools to navigate the challenges of raising children in a technology-driven society. By attending this seminar, parents will gain valuable insights from an expert in social media safety and learn how to promote healthy technology integration, understand the benefits and challenges of social media, and protect their children from the dangers of online life.

Definitions:

1. Healthy technology integration: Finding a balance between technology use and other aspects of a child’s life.

2. Cyberbullying: The use of technology to harass, intimidate, or embarrass others.

3. Online predators: Individuals who use the internet to target and exploit children.

