Disney+ to Crack Down on Password Sharing

Disney+ is joining Netflix in clamping down on password sharing, preventing users from sharing their accounts with people outside their household. This decision comes as Disney+ has already implemented price increases and added adverts in the US. Many families, including the author of the article, have resorted to password sharing as a way to afford multiple streaming services.

Disney+ has become a popular streaming service, offering a wide range of content for both kids and adults. However, the author, who shares a US account, has experienced a downside to password sharing. The US library does not match up with the UK library, meaning some content is unavailable. Despite this, the author estimates that they have saved over £200 through sharing passwords.

This move by Disney+ is not surprising, as Netflix has already implemented a similar policy. Netflix saw success with this decision, gaining nearly 6 million additional customers. It is likely that Disney+ hopes to achieve the same results. However, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has stated that the company’s crackdown on password sharing will not be implemented until 2025.

With the increasing costs of multiple streaming services, many households are reconsidering their subscriptions. The author notes that the costs of streaming services, along with everyday essentials, are becoming more expensive. With the addition of prices hikes and limitations on password sharing, the streaming model may not be sustainable in the long run.

