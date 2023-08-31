The Full Release of Disney Dreamlight Valley is Approaching with the Cozy Edition

The highly anticipated full release of Disney Dreamlight Valley is drawing near, as indicated by the announcement of its new physical Cozy Edition. Starting as a game in Early Access last September, players have been eagerly hunting for the Disney Dreamlight Valley achievements for almost a year.

Gameloft, the game’s developer, has revealed that the Cozy Edition will be available as a physical disc for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. For Nintendo Switch users, the Cozy Edition will come in a physical box with a digital download code inside. In addition to the game itself, this edition offers exciting physical bonuses such as a sticker sheet and a collectible poster.

The Cozy Edition also includes impressive in-game content, including 14,500 Moonstones, the unique “cottage” house style, a Cheshire Cat sweater for your character, and special skins for your raccoon companion. Fans can already pre-order the Cozy Edition, which is listed on Amazon with a price of $49.99/£44.99.

As of now, there is no official release date provided. However, the Cozy Edition’s listing on Amazon specifies a date of October 20, although this may just be a placeholder. Gameloft’s statement that the Cozy Edition is the version of the game “available at retail” sparks hope that the full game will soon be launched as well.

Meanwhile, for those eager to explore Disney Dreamlight Valley, the game is currently accessible in Early Access through Xbox Game Pass. Stay tuned for more updates as the release of the Cozy Edition signals the approaching arrival of the full Disney Dreamlight Valley experience.

Sources: Gameloft