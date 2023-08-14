Disney Dreamlight Valley Receives New Hotfix for Gameplay and Bug Fixes

Disney Dreamlight Valley has released a new hotfix aimed at improving the overall experience for players. The hotfix addresses various bugs related to gameplay, visuals, and the user interface.

Some of the issues that have been fixed include problems with the Dreamsnaps menu not appearing for Xbox players, disappearing items in Furniture Mode, and empty in-game houses after updating to the DreamSnaps Update. The hotfix also resolves an issue with the “Boss Up” quest, where the game failed to register the mystical sword, hindering progress.

Improvements have been made to reduce the chances of the DreamSnaps voting queue appearing empty. The hotfix also fixes notifications that would not disappear after viewing the WALL·E Dream Bundle and prevents DreamSnaps progression rewards from appearing for sale in Scrooge McDuck’s Store. Additionally, players who did not receive chest rewards for participating in a DreamSnaps challenge will now receive them.

Other minor bug fixes have been implemented, including adjustments to the DreamSnaps logo on the DreamSnaps Long Sleeve Shirt. Gameloft, the developer of Disney Dreamlight Valley, encourages users to continue reporting any issues and bugs to help them further improve the game through future hotfixes.

Players are invited to share their thoughts on the Dreamsnap update in the comments section.