Hotfix Update: Bug Fixes for DreamSnaps

The latest update for DreamSnaps has arrived, and it’s focused on addressing some of the bugs that have been reported by the community. The team has been diligently working to improve the game based on feedback and issue reports from players.

One of the major fixes in this update is the resolution of an issue causing Initialization Error #201. Players should no longer encounter this error and can enjoy a smoother gaming experience.

Additionally, the Dreamsnaps menu will now correctly appear in the Event tab for Xbox players. Previously, some players were unable to access this feature, but it has now been rectified.

Another bug fix addresses an issue where items placed in Furniture Mode would occasionally disappear and revert to their original locations after leaving the menu. This problem has been resolved, ensuring that players’ placed items stay where they belong.

Some players also reported finding their in-game houses completely empty after updating to the DreamSnaps patch. The team has fixed this issue, and affected players should now see their homes restored to their previous state.

In the “Boss Up” quest, players were unable to make progress due to an issue with the mystical sword not being registered after being picked up. This stumbling block has been removed, so players can continue their quest without any hindrances.

The team has also made improvements to reduce the chances of the DreamSnaps voting queue appearing empty, ensuring that there are always submissions available for voting.

Other fixes include resolving notification issues, preventing progression rewards from being mistakenly sold in the store, ensuring players receive their chest rewards for participating in DreamSnaps challenges, and fixing inventory issues that occurred when using quest items on keyholes.

Finally, the DreamSnaps logo has been adjusted on the DreamSnaps Long Sleeve Shirt, and various other bugs have been addressed as well.

With this hotfix update, the DreamSnaps experience should be smoother and more enjoyable for players. The team is committed to continuously improving the game and appreciates the feedback received from the community.