Discord to Bring Xbox Game Streaming to its Platform

Discord has announced that it will soon introduce a new feature allowing Xbox owners to stream their games directly on its platform. Previously, this capability was only available to PC and mobile users.

Through a press release, Discord confirmed that Xbox players will be able to stream their Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One games directly through the platform. This feature will enable users to share their gameplay with friends in a private or group direct message, as well as on an entire Discord server.

For those with a subscription to Discord Nitro, game streaming on Discord can be enjoyed at up to 1080p resolution and with increased framerates.

The press release also mentions that this feature has been highly requested by Discord users and suggests that there is more news to come regarding Discord’s partnership with Xbox later this year. It is worth noting that Discord added voice chat integration to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles over a year ago.

In addition to the collaboration with Xbox, Discord recently announced that its voice chat functionality is now available on PS5 as well.

The Xbox Streaming to Discord feature will initially be available to members of the Xbox Insider program, with broader availability expected in the near future.