Xbox Owners Can Now Stream Gameplay to Discord

Microsoft is enhancing the integration between Xbox and Discord by introducing a new streaming gameplay feature. Xbox owners will soon have the ability to stream their gaming sessions from their console directly to Discord users. This functionality will allow friends to watch and provide assistance when facing challenges or engaging in boss battles.

The new feature will initially be available to Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha testing rings. It is expected to be rolled out to all Xbox owners in the coming months. The integration is built into the Parties & Chats section of the Xbox dashboard, similar to the existing Discord integration. Once connected to a Discord server, users will have the option to “stream their game,” with customizable settings.

It should be noted that this streaming capability is currently one-way, meaning users will not be able to view streams from friends who are broadcasting on Discord. Microsoft initially introduced a basic version of Discord on Xbox in September, which was further improved in November to enable direct connections to Discord voice channels without the need for a phone. Recently, the ability to view Xbox gamertags in Discord calls was also added.

These continuous enhancements suggest that more features may be added in the future. It is possible that users could eventually have the ability to view Discord streams on Xbox and even participate in text chats. Xbox and Discord integration continues to evolve, providing a seamless experience for gamers who use both platforms.