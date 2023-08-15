Discord.io Temporarily Shuts Down After Data Breach Exposing 760,000 Members

The Discord.io custom invite service has temporarily shut down due to a data breach that exposed the information of 760,000 members. Discord.io is a third-party service that allows server owners to create custom invites to their channels. The community around the service’s Discord server had over 14,000 members.

A person known as ‘Akhirah’ started selling the Discord.io database on the new Breached hacking forums. As proof of the theft, the threat actor shared four user records from the database. The new Breached forum is a popular cybercrime forum known for selling and leaking data stolen in data breaches.

According to the threat actor, the database includes information for 760,000 Discord.io users. The compromised information includes usernames, email addresses, billing addresses (for a small number of people), salted and hashed passwords (for a small number of people), and Discord IDs. Discord.io clarified that this information is not private and can be obtained by anyone sharing a server with the user, but its inclusion in the breach may allow others to link a user’s Discord account to a specific email address.

Discord.io has confirmed the authenticity of the breach and has temporarily shut down its services in response. The company has notified its Discord server and website about the breach and is in the process of updating its website with more information.

Discord.io discovered the breach after seeing a post on the hacking forum and has since shut down its services and canceled all paid memberships. The passwords in the breach are hashed using bcrypt, making them difficult to crack. However, users should still be cautious of phishing attacks that may target their email addresses.

Members of Discord.io should be vigilant for unusual emails with links to pages asking for passwords or other sensitive information. They should regularly check the main website for updates on the breach, including potential password resets or emails from the service.