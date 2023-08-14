The Dominance of Dimir Midrange in Standard

It is no secret that many Magic: The Gathering (MTG) players were eagerly awaiting the ban announcement that took place this Monday. However, it seems that the ban decisions did not align with the hopes of some players. From a winrate perspective, the ban decisions were likely correct as there are no overtly problematic archetypes in Pioneer or Modern that are too powerful. However, in terms of deckbuilding space, Nykthos Ramp in Pioneer is potentially stifling the format.

Most of the complaints from players were centered around the Modern and Pioneer formats. The recent Pro Tour heightened expectations for a ban on The One Ring, and players have not been pleased with the state of Pioneer for quite some time. Ironically, it appears that Standard may be the format in need of help. While a recent ban wave saved Standard from the dominance of Rakdos, it seems that another conqueror has taken its place. Dimir decks seem to be too powerful for Standard at the moment, and it remains to be seen if the upcoming Wilds of Eldraine expansion will address this imbalance.

Dimir decks have become a prevalent force in the Standard metagame. In recent Magic Online tournaments, Dimir decks have consistently dominated the winners metagame. In various challenges, Dimir decks comprised a significant portion of the top lists, with many players opting for Dimir Midrange or mono black archetypes. Over the past two weeks, Dimir Midrange has accounted for over 40% of the Standard metagame, while the second most popular deck, Azorius Soldiers, only accounted for 10.9%.

This metagame dominance by Dimir in Standard is rather abnormal when compared to Modern and Pioneer. The top deck in Modern, Rakdos Scam, only represents 18.2% of the metagame over the past two weeks, while Nykthos Ramp in Pioneer accounts for 18.9%. Clearly, Dimir Midrange’s dominance in Standard is quite the anomaly.

Dimir Midrange has evolved in the March of the Machine Standard format. Previously, there was not much reason to play blue over red, but with certain bans, blue’s advantages have become more apparent. The deck utilizes evasive threats and a mix of removal and counterspells to establish early presence and maintain tempo throughout the game. Faerie Mastermind has become a popular inclusion in the deck, as it can capitalize on the card drawing strategies of opposing Dimir decks.

Dimir Midrange also incorporates cards that have made mono black decks powerful in the Standard format. Cards like Sheoldred, the Apocalypse and Gix provide additional value and effectiveness. Adding blue to the mix allows Dimir to access counterspells and card advantage, such as Kaito Shizuki, which synergizes well with the deck’s on-curve threats.

The dominance of Dimir Midrange in the Standard metagame is becoming increasingly concerning. Week by week, its metagame share continues to rise. While it is troublesome, there may be some hope as the upcoming expansion could potentially bring balance to the format. However, as it stands, Dimir Midrange is reigning supreme and the Standard metagame is unbalanced.