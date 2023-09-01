Dihuni Introduces New OptiReady GPU Servers for Generative AI Applications

Dihuni, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI), data center, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has announced the launch of its new OptiReady GPU servers and workstations designed specifically for Generative AI and LLM applications. These pre-configured systems aim to simplify the selection of Generative AI infrastructure and expedite deployment.

Dihuni has developed a suite of GPU servers with an online configurator, allowing customers to easily choose GPU, CPU, and other configuration options. These servers can come preloaded with operating systems and AI packages such as Pytorch, TensorFlow, and Keras. Customers have the flexibility to purchase individual servers or opt for fully-racked and cabled pods of high-performance GPU clusters for larger deployments like LLM and Generative AI.

Pranay Prakash, CEO of Dihuni, emphasizes the importance of extreme performance GPU systems in the new era of Generative AI applications. Dihuni leverages its expertise, technologies, partnerships, and supply chain to support Generative AI software companies in accelerating their application development. By offering choice and flexibility in system architecture and software, Dihuni ensures that customers receive systems optimized for Generative AI applications across various industries.

The complete line of new Generative AI accelerated GPU servers provides the flexibility for students, researchers, scientists, architects, and designers to select systems tailored to their AI and HPC (High-Performance Computing) applications. These systems are designed to be appropriately sized and optimized for their specific needs.

For more information on the new GPU servers featuring the latest GPUs, visit Dihuni’s website.

Source: Dihuni