Investors Grant Extension to Trump’s Social Media Firm Merger

Investors of the blank-check acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), have voted to provide the firm with an extension of up to one year to complete its merger plans with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media firm, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

After facing multiple delays, sufficient shareholders have agreed to grant DWAC an additional 12 months to finalize its merger with TMTG. The shareholders’ approval is necessary in order to prevent Digital World from liquidating and returning the $300 million raised in its initial public offering in 2021. DWAC required at least 65% of its approximately 400,000 shareholders to vote in favor of the extension.

Digital World’s stock, which initially traded at $97 per share in March 2022, is currently valued at $16.77 per share. The company has encountered several challenges since announcing its intention to acquire TMTG in October 2021, including investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

If the deal between DWAC and TMTG is successfully completed, Trump Media would gain access to over $1 billion in cash from DWAC’s institutional investors, such as hedge funds. According to a services agreement dated February 2, 2021, Donald Trump controls 90% of Trump Media.

Despite the setbacks, the extension granted by the shareholders provides Digital World and Trump Media with the opportunity to continue pursuing their merger plans. The additional time can allow the companies to address any outstanding issues and ensure a successful collaboration in the future.

Source: Reuters