Investors Approve Extension for DWAC to Complete Merger with Trump Media

Investors in the blank-check acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), have voted to give the company an extension of up to one year to finalize its merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media firm, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). It was reported on Tuesday that enough shareholders had agreed to extend the deadline, allowing DWAC and TMTG additional time to complete their plans.

Digital World required a minimum of 65% of its approximately 400,000 shareholders to vote in favor of the extension. DWAC and TMTG have not yet provided any comments regarding the vote.

Prior to the extension, Digital World was facing a critical deadline on September 8, 2022, where the company would have been required to liquidate and return the $300 million it raised in its initial public offering in 2021 if the extension was not approved. The stock of Digital World traded at $16.77 on Tuesday, showing a 1.6% increase for the day but a significant decrease from its peak of $97 per share in March 2022.

Since the initial announcement in October 2021 of its intention to acquire TMTG, Digital World has encountered various challenges, including investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

If the merger between DWAC and TMTG is successfully completed, Trump Media would gain access to over $1 billion in cash from DWAC’s institutional investors, including hedge funds. According to a services agreement from February 2, 2021, Trump holds a 90% ownership stake in Trump Media.

