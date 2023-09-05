Investors in DWAC Approve Extension for Merger with Trump’s Social Media Firm

Investors in Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank-check acquisition company that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media firm, have voted to give a one-year extension to complete the deal. After facing delays, enough shareholders have agreed to grant DWAC an additional 12 months to finalize its plans with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

Digital World required the approval of at least 65% of its approximately 400,000 shareholders to extend the timeline. If the extension had not been granted by September 8, Digital World would have been obligated to liquidate and return the $300 million raised in its 2021 initial public offering to its current shareholders.

Since the announcement in October 2021 about its intention to acquire TMTG, Digital World has encountered several challenges, including investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Despite these hurdles, the proposed merger with TMTG holds substantial potential. If the deal between DWAC and TMTG closes, Trump Media would gain access to more than $1 billion in cash from DWAC’s institutional investors, including hedge funds. Trump currently controls 90% of Trump Media, according to a services agreement dated February 2, 2021.

However, the funding situation for TMTG remains uncertain if the DWAC deal fails to close. TMTG previously secured $22.8 million in financing from private investors in the form of promissory notes, which can be converted to shares of the company when TMTG goes public.

