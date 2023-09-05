Digital Workflow Management Startup Integral Raises $6.9M to Protect Sensitive Health Data

Integral, a digital workflow management startup, has announced that it has secured $6.9 million in new funding to safeguard sensitive health data and advance its automated expert certification software. Founded as Promeed Inc. in 2020, Integral offers a platform that streamlines dataset creation by automating the de-identification and compliance certification process.

Targeting the medical and healthcare industry, Integral’s platform combines healthcare data, such as medical records, health histories, and genetic information, with non-healthcare data, including social media activity, purchasing history, and location data. This comprehensive approach allows researchers to gain a holistic understanding of a person’s health and lifestyle, thereby enhancing healthcare research and improving health outcomes.

However, the amalgamation of healthcare and non-healthcare data also poses a significant threat to individuals’ privacy by potentially exposing sensitive information. Integral aims to address this concern by providing healthcare companies with the means to process and protect such data effectively.

Prior to Integral’s platform, companies had to rely on manual, human-led expert certifications, often conducted by consultants. This process was time-consuming, taking several months and leaving usable data untapped. With Integral’s “certification-as-a-service” software, customers can now access higher-quality data and work with it nearly in real time, thereby improving efficiency and research outcomes.

Integral’s co-founder and Chief Executive, Shubh Sinha, emphasizes the transformative potential of combining healthcare and non-healthcare data for research and innovation in the healthcare industry. Sinha emphasizes the company’s commitment to treating speed, accuracy, and privacy equally, even when working with highly regulated data. Integral’s ultimate goal is to protect personal information and respect people’s privacy rights.

The seed round of funding was led by Haystack Partners LLC, The General Partnership LP, and Virtue Ventures LLC. Additionally, Also Capital LLC, Array Ventures LP, Caffeinated Capital LLC, GreatPoint Ventures LLC, LiveRamp Ventures LLC, and Venrex Capital LLC participated in the round.

Integral recently made headlines in June when it introduced an open-source tool called Robin AI. This tool utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze code files in software teams and automatically identify areas that need improvement.

