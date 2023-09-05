CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Digital Workflow Management Startup Integral Raises $6.9M to Protect Sensitive Health Data

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 5, 2023
Digital Workflow Management Startup Integral Raises $6.9M to Protect Sensitive Health Data

Integral, a digital workflow management startup, has announced that it has secured $6.9 million in new funding to safeguard sensitive health data and advance its automated expert certification software. Founded as Promeed Inc. in 2020, Integral offers a platform that streamlines dataset creation by automating the de-identification and compliance certification process.

Targeting the medical and healthcare industry, Integral’s platform combines healthcare data, such as medical records, health histories, and genetic information, with non-healthcare data, including social media activity, purchasing history, and location data. This comprehensive approach allows researchers to gain a holistic understanding of a person’s health and lifestyle, thereby enhancing healthcare research and improving health outcomes.

However, the amalgamation of healthcare and non-healthcare data also poses a significant threat to individuals’ privacy by potentially exposing sensitive information. Integral aims to address this concern by providing healthcare companies with the means to process and protect such data effectively.

Prior to Integral’s platform, companies had to rely on manual, human-led expert certifications, often conducted by consultants. This process was time-consuming, taking several months and leaving usable data untapped. With Integral’s “certification-as-a-service” software, customers can now access higher-quality data and work with it nearly in real time, thereby improving efficiency and research outcomes.

Integral’s co-founder and Chief Executive, Shubh Sinha, emphasizes the transformative potential of combining healthcare and non-healthcare data for research and innovation in the healthcare industry. Sinha emphasizes the company’s commitment to treating speed, accuracy, and privacy equally, even when working with highly regulated data. Integral’s ultimate goal is to protect personal information and respect people’s privacy rights.

The seed round of funding was led by Haystack Partners LLC, The General Partnership LP, and Virtue Ventures LLC. Additionally, Also Capital LLC, Array Ventures LP, Caffeinated Capital LLC, GreatPoint Ventures LLC, LiveRamp Ventures LLC, and Venrex Capital LLC participated in the round.

Integral recently made headlines in June when it introduced an open-source tool called Robin AI. This tool utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze code files in software teams and automatically identify areas that need improvement.

Sources:
– Integral raises $6.9M to protect health data, develop expert certification software (VentureBeat)
– Integral (Integral)
– Robin AI (Integral)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Wall Street Analysts Make Major Calls on Stocks: Upgrades and Initiations

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Introducing the Marantz Stereo 70s: High-Quality Two-Channel Amplification for Home Theater Enthusiasts

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

The iQOO Z7 Pro Now Available in India

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Silly but Impressive: the Potato-Gate in Starfield

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Coming to OVO Hydro!

Sep 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mice Study Reveals Gender Differences in Response to Stress

Sep 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Future of Visual Storytelling: How Global Projection Mapping is Revolutionizing Telecommunications

Sep 5, 2023 0 Comments