Digital Waste Tracking Set to Revolutionize UK Waste Management

With the UK producing 200 million tonnes of waste annually, the introduction of digital waste tracking is poised to revolutionize the waste management sector. The government plans to implement mandatory digital waste tracking across the country by 2024, providing businesses with the ability to analyze and implement effective strategies for achieving their sustainability goals. Currently, waste tracking data is a mix of digital and paper-based, making it challenging to monitor the fate of waste and whether it is recycled, recovered, or sent to landfill. The new digital waste tracking system aims to bring efficiency, accuracy, and sustainability to waste management.

Under the proposed scheme, all types of waste, including hazardous and non-hazardous waste, industrial waste, and green waste, will be tracked in real time. This centralized approach will facilitate the monitoring of resources in a new, more circular economy. According to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, 79 percent of respondents agreed that waste tracking should be implemented. There are several benefits for businesses in adopting digital waste tracking.

Firstly, it enables enhanced sustainability by allowing businesses to determine the amount of waste they produce and how it is disposed of, whether through recycling or landfill. By analyzing this data, businesses can implement greener practices, reduce their environmental footprint, and work towards achieving carbon neutrality and zero-waste targets.

Secondly, digital waste tracking helps businesses improve compliance with waste regulations. The mandatory nature of the system encourages businesses to report waste data more efficiently, demonstrate adherence to environmental standards, and avoid potential penalties for non-compliance.

Thirdly, effective waste management can lead to cost savings. By using digital waste tracking, businesses can identify inefficiencies in waste processes, resulting in reduced waste disposal fees, lower material purchasing costs, and potential revenue generation from recycling and waste-to-energy initiatives. It also provides businesses with an overview of resource allocation, helping them establish waste generation trends.

Lastly, digital waste tracking plays a crucial role in tackling waste crime. The itemized tracking of waste makes it more difficult for individuals to engage in illegal activities such as fly-tipping or illegal waste disposal. Authorities will have a better understanding of the waste in circulation, enabling them to deal more effectively with waste criminals.

While the exact details of the mandatory waste tracking system have not been released, it is expected that businesses will need to submit information on the quantity, type, and disposal method of each waste load leaving their premises. To comply with the system, businesses should conduct a thorough review of their current waste processes and stay informed about any government developments concerning digital waste tracking.

Sources:

(1) Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

(2) Environment Agency’s National Waste Crime Survey