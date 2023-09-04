The Changing Business of Freight Forwarding: A Look into Fracht Group’s Digital Transformation

In the world of logistics, freight forwarding serves as the travel agent for cargo. While individuals can navigate their way through airports and customs, the same cannot be said for shipments. However, the role of outsourced logistics extends far beyond this basic function. As third- and fourth-party logistics providers, freight forwarders have undergone significant evolution, especially in recent years.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a challenging time for logistics providers such as Fracht Group. They faced capacity shortages and skyrocketing prices. However, the situation has improved recently, with increased availability, lower prices, and improved port conditions. Fracht Group’s core business remains efficiently moving freight globally, but the company has also embraced a digital transformation that has expanded its offerings to customers.

Fracht Group now focuses on delivering information alongside the physical products. Through digitalization, the company has gained better visibility of its operations, providing peace of mind to customers who want to stay informed about the status and location of their shipments. Fracht Group’s role starts with being aware of customers’ orders, followed by arranging for the movement of goods and tracking them until delivery. They are also relied upon to provide visibility and validate invoices from carriers.

In addition to these services, Fracht Group excels in handling project cargo. For instance, if they win a contract to build an electricity-generating plant, they take responsibility for delivering all the necessary equipment. Fracht’s customer base includes large global organizations like Siemens GE, Coca-Cola, and Molsen, as well as smaller, niche market players. Through their digital transformation, Fracht Group has empowered their customers to manage their own customers more effectively, ensuring timely product arrivals.

While Fracht Group has made substantial progress in its digital transformation, they acknowledge that the process is ongoing. Software must constantly evolve and improve to maintain its effectiveness. Fracht Group had already set its sights on utilizing technology to support customers before the pandemic, and their journey continues.

Darwish Adi, the Vice President of IT at Fracht Group – United States, has been instrumental in guiding the company through this transformation. With over 30 years of experience in logistics technology, he understands the challenges of the industry, from ever-changing regulations to global shipping complexities. Adi credits his team and the digitalization of Fracht Group’s operations for the tremendous difference they have made in enhancing customer experiences.

Fracht Group’s digital transformation represents a paradigm shift in the business of freight forwarding. By leveraging technology, the company has not only improved its operational efficiency but also provided value-added services to customers, ensuring transparency and peace of mind throughout the shipping process.

