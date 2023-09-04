New Case of Stalking with AirTags Reported in India

In a recent report, it has been claimed that the first-ever case of stalking using Apple’s AirTags has been discovered in India. Apple introduced AirTags in 2021, and while they have been praised for their anti-stalking measures, there have been instances of abuse reported worldwide. However, this is the first recorded case of stalking with AirTags in India.

According to the report, an individual used an AirTag for tracking and harassing purposes against their ex-partner. The case was filed by the Ahmedabad cyber cell and is considered to be the first instance of such digital terror in the country.

The woman being stalked discovered the AirTag due to Apple’s anti-stalking measures. She received repeated alerts on her iPhone, as well as on her daughter’s iPhone, notifying her that an AirTag was “found moving with you.”

It is important to note that the report may have conflated separate details of the stalking. While the woman’s ex-partner used the AirTag to monitor her movements, the claim that he also gained access to her phone call records is likely an unrelated piece of information.

The woman initially received a notification on her iPhone in May but only reported the stalking to the authorities in July through the Ahmedabad cyber cell. She also visited a car service station where staff helped her locate the AirTag, which had been glued under the seat cover behind the driver’s seat.

The identities of both individuals involved have not been disclosed. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information and Technology Act, which deal with the violation of bodily privacy.

While it is unclear what the outcome of this specific case will be, previous cases of anti-stalking issues with AirTags in the United States have led to legal action against Apple. It is important for Apple and other companies to continue improving their anti-stalking measures to ensure the safety and privacy of their users.

This reported incident highlights the need for increased awareness and vigilance regarding digital stalking and the potential misuse of tracking devices. Individuals should remain cautious about their personal security and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

