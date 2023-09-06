Draft Plan for Minnesota’s Digital Opportunity Program Seeks Public Input

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is inviting the public to provide input on the draft plan for the state’s digital opportunity program. This program aims to address gaps in broadband access, digital technology ownership, and digital skills within Minnesota.

The draft plan outlines how the state will utilize a forthcoming grant from the federal government to advance digital equity. The goal is to ensure that all residents of Minnesota have equal access to the internet, digital devices, and the skills necessary to fully participate in the digital economy.

To gather input from the public, DEED will be hosting a series of meetings across the state. These meetings provide an opportunity for individuals and organizations to share their perspectives and suggestions for the program. While registration is encouraged, it is not required to attend these meetings.

The schedule for the meetings is as follows:

– September 6, 12-2 p.m. Winona, Witoka Tavern 27983 County Road 9

– September 6, 3:30–5:30 p.m. Rochester, Family Service Rochester, 4600 18th Ave. NW

– September 7, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Faribault, Rice County Administrative Building, 320 3rd St. NW

– September 7, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Mankato, Bridge Plaza, 201 N Riverfront Dr. (Second Floor Training Room)

– September 12, 2-4 p.m. Crookston UMN-Crookston, Bede Ballroom, 2900 University Ave.

– September 13, 2-4 p.m. Fergus Falls, Fergus Falls Public Library, 205 E Hampden Ave.

– September 14, 12-1:30 p.m. Online Meeting, Register Here

– September 18, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Hinckley, Hinckley Community Room, 198 Dunn Ave. N

– September 19, 2-4 p.m. Two Harbors, Two Harbors Public Library, 320 Waterfront Dr.

– September 20, 6-8 p.m. Deer Driver, Community Tech Hub, 1049 Comstock Dr.

– September 21, 1-3 p.m. Minneapolis, North Regional Library, 1315 Lowry Ave. N

– September 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. International Falls, Minnesota North College – Rainy River, 1501 Hwy. 71

– September 27, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Bemidji, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, 201 3rd St. NW

– September 27, 2-3:30 p.m. Online Meeting, Register Here

By seeking public input, DEED aims to ensure that the digital opportunity program is comprehensive and responsive to the needs of Minnesota residents. Through this program, the state intends to bridge the digital divide and create a more inclusive and equitable digital society.

Sources:

– Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)

– Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.