Warning Symptoms of Sudden Cardiac Arrest: A Case-Control Study

Sudden cardiac arrest is a serious global health concern, with a mortality rate of over 90%. Researchers from the Oregon Sudden Unexpected Death Study (SUDS) and the Ventura Prediction of Sudden Death in Multi-Ethnic Communities (PRESTO) have conducted a study to assess the association between warning symptoms and imminent sudden cardiac arrest. The findings of the study were published in The Lancet Digital Health.

Previous studies have identified various symptoms, including palpitations, syncope, chest pain, light-headedness, and dyspnea, as early signs of sudden cardiac arrest. However, these studies have been limited in their clinical applicability due to small sample sizes and the absence of comparison groups.

The current study analyzed participants who experienced sudden cardiac arrest and compared their symptoms to those of controls who sought medical attention but did not experience cardiac arrest. The study considered symptoms reported between February 1, 2015, and January 31, 2021. The association of symptoms was evaluated using logistic regression models.

The key findings of the study revealed that chest pain and dyspnea were the most commonly reported symptoms, with over 30% of patients experiencing these symptoms. Other symptoms, such as dizziness, nausea or vomiting, and weakness, were less common. It was also observed that symptoms often occurred alone rather than in groups.

The study found significant differences in symptom presentation between men and women. Men commonly experienced chest pain, dyspnea, and diaphoresis, while dyspnea was the most frequently reported symptom in women.

The study highlights the importance of considering additional features, such as biometric measures and clinical profiles, in predicting the risk of sudden cardiac arrest. In the future, wearable devices and smartphone applications could combine symptoms with individual clinical profiles to accurately predict the likelihood of imminent cardiac arrest.

It is important to note that the study had limitations. The use of a predefined list of symptoms might have prevented the identification of new potential symptoms associated with sudden cardiac arrest. Moreover, the reliability and accuracy of reported symptoms by individuals, family members, or bystanders could not be verified.

In conclusion, this study emphasizes the need for improved methods to predict and prevent sudden cardiac arrest. While certain warning symptoms, such as chest pain and dyspnea, are associated with a moderate risk of cardiac arrest, they should be supplemented with additional features for better accuracy. The development of wearable devices and smartphone applications could aid in predicting and preventing sudden cardiac arrest with greater precision.

Journal reference:

Reinier, K., Dizon, B., Chugh, H., et al. (2023) Warning symptoms associated with imminent sudden cardiac arrest: a population-based case-control study with external validation. The Lancet Digital Health. doi:10.1016/S2589-7500(23)00147-4