Digital Speed Feedback Signs Impacting Drivers on Milwaukee’s Prospect Avenue

The speed limit on Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee’s East Side recently dropped from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. To alert drivers about this change and their current speed, digital speed feedback signs were installed along the road. According to TMJ4’s Project Drive Safer team, these signs have captured some alarming speeds.

One digital sign, placed on the 1800 block of Prospect Avenue outside Saint John’s on the Lake, was strategically positioned. Last September, a resident of St. John’s was fatally hit by a driver while crossing the street. Since the installation of the digital sign, records obtained from the Milwaukee Police Department show that between May 25 and August 11, 258 drivers were recorded exceeding the speed limit by at least 10 miles per hour. Shockingly, nine drivers were caught driving at speeds greater than 70 miles per hour.

In response to these findings, the speed limit signs were updated by mid-August, displaying the new speed limit of 25 miles per hour. The Milwaukee Police Department has emphasized that drivers should now expect enforcement of this new speed limit.

Residents along Prospect Avenue have observed a positive impact from the combination of the lower speed limit and digital speed signs. They have noticed a decrease in speeding and believe that these measures contribute to making the road safer. However, some residents also suggest further improvements, such as adding yellow flashing lights at crosswalks, which have proven effective in other areas of the city.

While the digital speed feedback signs may appear to be solely intended to inform drivers about their speed, the Milwaukee Police Department clarifies that they serve as a tool to help respond to speeding complaints and allocate resources effectively. The signs record speed, time of day, and traffic volume, but they do not capture any personally identifiable information.

Overall, the introduction of digital speed feedback signs on Prospect Avenue has had a noticeable impact on driver behavior. As further measures are considered to enhance pedestrian safety, the focus remains on reducing speeding and creating safer streets for everyone.

