Tackling the Digital Skills Shortage: A Guide for Local Authorities

According to the House of Lords Digital Exclusion report, over five million people in the UK lack basic digital skills, and this gap is expected to become the largest skills gap by 2030. The impact of digital exclusion on people’s daily lives, mental health, employability, and long-term economic growth is significant. However, local authorities and community organizations are uniquely positioned to address this challenge.

One barrier that local authorities must overcome is the digital infrastructure challenges. Many citizens rely on digital services provided by local authorities, but they are often dissatisfied with the experience due to complexity, slow service speeds, and difficult interfaces. This is especially problematic for those lacking digital skills. To improve digital inclusion efforts, local councils need to invest in digital infrastructure, upskilling programs, accessibility improvements, and technology. However, they cannot do it alone. Collaboration between the public and private sectors is crucial to achieving digital leveling up.

Local authorities can work with partners in the technology and telecom sectors to provide resources, knowledge, and frameworks to optimize digital inclusion initiatives. They can also leverage existing networks and technologies, partnering with local services such as libraries, schools, and charities to provide free access to devices and upskilling programs. Businesses can support local authorities through initiatives such as data and device banks, employer-supported volunteering, and tech recycling programs. These collaborative efforts can have a significant impact on local communities.

Additionally, local authorities should focus on tackling the root causes of digital exclusion. This includes improving infrastructure in poorly connected rural and urban areas, extending 4G and 5G networks, and providing accommodation and device recycling schemes for at-risk individuals. Practical day-to-day actions, such as community drop-in sessions and partnerships with local organizations, can also help improve digital skills and confidence.

By forming strategic alliances with the private and third sectors, local authorities can develop a clear roadmap that addresses the unique needs of their communities and extends digital inclusion to every corner of the UK. Through these partnerships, the digital skills shortage can be tackled effectively, benefiting individuals, society, and the economy as a whole.

– House of Lords Digital Exclusion report

– DMS’s report to the Local Government Association

– Good Things Foundation

– Digital Unite