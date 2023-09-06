Digital SAT Set to Launch in Spring 2024 in the U.S.

The College Board has announced that the digital version of the SAT will be launched in the United States in the spring of 2024. This move follows the successful implementation of the new format in Europe earlier this year. Schools in Europe reported a smooth experience with test administration and proctoring.

The digital SAT will continue to be administered on-site, but with a change in devices. Only approved devices will be allowed for test-taking. This ensures the security and integrity of the exam.

The transition to digital testing aims to modernize the SAT and provide a more streamlined and efficient experience for students. It also aligns with the increasing use of technology in education.

By going digital, the SAT will be able to offer advantages such as faster scoring and immediate feedback to students. This can be beneficial in helping students identify areas of improvement and prepare for future exams.

The College Board has recommended using browsers like Chrome, Firefox, or Safari for optimal browsing experience during the digital SAT. Internet Explorer 11 is not supported and may cause issues with the test interface.

As the digital SAT is implemented, there will likely be changes in test preparation methods and strategies. Students will need to adapt to the new testing environment and become familiar with the digital interface.

In conclusion, the digital SAT is set to launch in the United States in the spring of 2024. This transition aims to provide a more efficient and streamlined testing experience for students. It is important for students to become familiar with the digital format and adapt their test preparation strategies accordingly.

