The Expansion of Wholesale Digital Rupee Trials in India

Indian news outlets have reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expanded the wholesale digital rupee trials to include the call money markets. These trials were launched alongside retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots last November, making India unique in its simultaneous exploration of both wholesale and retail CBDCs.

The initial use case for the wholesale CBDC was for the settlement of government bond transactions. However, by February, the number of transactions using the wholesale CBDC had declined. Now, the RBI is planning to enter the interbank borrowing market as part of its wholesale CBDC trials. The purpose of these trials is to experiment with different technologies, and it is easier to do so in the wholesale pilot because the participants are related.

The call money market is a short-term market where banks and primary dealers borrow or lend to each other. In other blockchain trials around the world, the technology has shown significant benefits for intraday transactions, such as intraday repos, intraday FX swaps, and intraday trading. Instant settlement is a key advantage of digital currencies, but the ability to specify tight payment windows is particularly important for intraday transactions.

Moving back to the Indian wholesale digital rupee, participants can lend out excess funds overnight but specify that they must be returned by a specific time. Since everything is controlled by code and uses a risk-free CBDC, there is little risk for the banks involved.

On the retail side, the trials for the digital rupee are also progressing. The integration of UPI QR codes by seven banks has significantly improved usability. UPI is India’s popular instant payment system, and the ability for CBDC apps to read UPI QR codes at retail outlets greatly enhances convenience.

India has been conducting its CBDC pilot for approximately nine months. In contrast, China’s pilot rollout began in April 2020, and it is now introducing “aggregated” QR codes that provide a single code for the CBDC, AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay Quickpass. It is important to note that these other payment apps are not government-backed like the digital rupee.

Definitions:

– Wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC): A digital currency issued by a central bank that is used for wholesale transactions among financial institutions and government entities.

– Retail CBDC: A digital currency issued by a central bank that is used by individuals and businesses for everyday transactions.

– CBDC: Central Bank Digital Currency is a digital form of fiat currency issued by the central bank.

– UPI: Unified Payments Interface is an instant payment system in India that allows for seamless and quick money transfers between bank accounts.

Sources:

– MoneyControl (Quotes)

– Reserve Bank of India (RBI)