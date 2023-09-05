SBI Implements UPI Interoperability for Digital Rupee

The State Bank of India (SBI) has integrated UPI interoperability into its Digital Rupee (e ₹) or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This move aims to provide enhanced convenience and accessibility to SBI customers by bridging the gap between CBDC and the widely used UPI platform.

Through the “eRupee by SBI” application, users can effortlessly scan any merchant UPI QR code for swift and secure transactions. This integration is expected to revolutionize payments in India and create a significant impact in the digital currency ecosystem.

Notably, SBI was among the first few banks to participate in the RBI’s retail digital e-rupee project in December 2022. By implementing UPI interoperability, the bank is paving the way for future CBDC integration and shaping the future of digital payments.

Customers can now use their digital currency available in their CBDC-R wallets to scan and pay across any UPI QR code. Similarly, merchants only need to display a single QR code that can accept payments in both CBDC and UPI.

Aside from SBI, other banks that participated in the phase-wise pilots include Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HSBC. This collective effort among banks demonstrates the push towards a more integrated and seamless digital payment ecosystem.

As the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees, the State Bank of India plays a crucial role in shaping India’s banking industry. Its deposit base of over Rs. 45.31 lakh crore and advances of more than Rs. 33 lakh crore reflect its significant presence in the country.

By embracing UPI interoperability, SBI is setting a new standard for digital payments and contributing to the growth of India’s digital economy.

Definitions:

– UPI: Unified Payments Interface

– CBDC: Central Bank Digital Currency

– RBI: Reserve Bank of India

– QR code: Quick Response code

– CASA ratio: Current Account Savings Account ratio

Source: Mint (No URL provided)