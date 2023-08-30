Whales Bullish on Digital Realty Trust: Options Trading Analysis

A recent analysis of options trading for Digital Realty Trust (DLR) reveals some interesting trends. Out of a total of 15 trades examined, 60% of investors opened trades with bullish expectations, while the remaining 40% had bearish sentiments.

Of the examined trades, 8 were put options with a total value of $2,840,418, while 7 were call options with a total value of $282,292. Based on the volume and open interest of these contracts, it appears that whales in the market have targeted a price range of $50.0 to $145.0 for Digital Realty Trust over the last three months.

The mean open interest for Digital Realty Trust options trades today is 1019.36, with a total volume of 11,970.00. This indicates a relatively high level of liquidity and interest in these options.

Looking at the development of volume and open interest for call and put options within a strike price range of $50.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days, it is evident that there have been significant options trades involving Digital Realty Trust. These trades suggest that there is considerable market activity and interest in the stock.

An overview of the biggest options trades reveals some notable trades, including both bullish and bearish sentiments. For example, a bullish sweep put trade with a strike price of $120.00 and a total trade price of $2.4 million has caught attention. On the other hand, a bearish sweep put trade with a strike price of $140.00 and a trade price of $111.5 thousand has also been observed.

As for the current standing of Digital Realty Trust, the stock is up 0.99% at $131.66, with a volume of 1,592,240. However, RSI indicators suggest that the stock may be approaching overbought territory. The next earnings for Digital Realty Trust are expected to be released in 56 days.

Various experts have shared their opinions on Digital Realty Trust. Barclays maintains an Underweight rating with a price target of $94, while Citigroup maintains a Buy rating with a price target of $136. Deutsche Bank has downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $131, and RBC Capital holds an Outperformer rating with a price target of $140.

Options trading is a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but it comes with higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves, scaling in and out of trades, following multiple indicators, and closely monitoring the markets. For real-time options trade alerts for Digital Realty Trust, Benzinga Pro provides reliable updates.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]

– [Source 3]