The Digital Poverty Alliance Celebrates End Digital Poverty Day

The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), a charity campaign dedicated to ending digital poverty in the UK by 2030, is celebrating End Digital Poverty Day on September 12th. The aim of this day is to raise awareness about digital poverty and take practical action to address it.

Digital poverty affects a wide range of marginalised groups, including low-income families, rural communities, older people, and disadvantaged youth. Currently, 11 million people in the UK experience digital exclusion. The DPA is working tirelessly to support these individuals and empower them with digital access and skills.

To mark End Digital Poverty Day, various online and in-person events will be held. Online events such as webinars, training opportunities, and roundtable discussions will take place. These events, hosted by the DPA, NHS Trusts, and Barclays, will provide individuals and businesses with the chance to learn more about digital poverty, gain new skills, and engage in discussions about creating change.

In addition to online events, community events will be hosted by various organizations. These events will offer workshops and drop-in sessions to help individuals develop their digital skills. They will also provide an inclusive space for people to ask questions and learn from one another.

To support the cause, a team of 25 individuals will be participating in the North Run on September 10th, aiming to raise funds and awareness for the DPA.

Elizabeth Anderson, Interim Chief Executive of the Digital Poverty Alliance, emphasized the importance of addressing digital poverty. She highlighted the impact of digital exclusion on individuals’ educational opportunities, job prospects, and access to essential services.

End Digital Poverty Day serves as a reminder of the millions of people in the UK who lack access to digital resources and connectivity. It is an opportunity for the community to come together, promote the cause, and take action to end digital poverty by 2030. Whether through fundraising, attending events, volunteering, or spreading the message on social media, everyone can contribute to creating a more inclusive and digitally equal society.

Definitions:

– Digital poverty: Refers to the lack of access to digital resources, connectivity, and skills.

– Digital exclusion: The state of being excluded from the digital world, resulting in limited access to educational opportunities, job prospects, and essential services.

Sources:

