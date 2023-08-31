Talking Football: Previewing the 2023 High School and College Teams

Football season is here, and sports enthusiasts in the South are buzzing with excitement. With the 2023 high school and college football teams gearing up for their season, there is plenty to talk about. WSFA 12 News Sports Director Rosie Langello and Sports Anchor Jahmal Kennedy are hosting a live chat to dive into the details of our local teams.

Join Rosie and Jahmal at 6:45 p.m. to get the inside scoop on your favorite team. This interactive discussion will take place on WSFA’s website and Facebook page, allowing fans to participate from the comfort of their homes.

High school and college football is a major part of Southern culture, with fans showing unwavering support for their teams. As the 2023 season approaches, everyone is eagerly anticipating the games, rivalries, and potential upsets.

During the live chat, Rosie and Jahmal will share their expertise and insights on the teams’ strengths, weaknesses, and standout players. They will also discuss recent developments, pre-season predictions, and any injuries or transfers that may affect team dynamics.

It’s a great opportunity for fans to engage in conversations surrounding their favorite teams and to gain valuable insights from local sports experts. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply interested in learning more about football, this live chat promises to be informative and entertaining.

Join WSFA 12 News Sports Director Rosie Langello and Sports Anchor Jahmal Kennedy at 6:45 p.m. to be a part of the football conversation. Don’t miss out on this exciting event that will kick off the 2023 football season!

