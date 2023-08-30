ABC7 Los Angeles Seeks Bilingual Digital Team Member

ABC7, the Disney/ABC owned station in Los Angeles, is currently looking for a dynamic and self-motivated individual to join their Digital Team at their Glendale studios. The ideal candidate should be tech-savvy, a news junkie, and be able to write and publish in both English and Spanish. This role will primarily focus on translating and posting local and national news on all digital platforms, including websites, apps, and social media.

Responsibilities for this position include accurately translating ABC7 news reports from English to Spanish, collaborating with news managers, assignment editors, and talent to coordinate on-air and online news coverage, and executing special projects for various station departments such as sales, marketing, and community affairs. The candidate should have strong editorial skills, sharp news judgement, excellent communication and writing skills, and proven ability to multitask in a high-pressure environment.

Basic qualifications for the role include a minimum of two years of experience, proficiency in AP Style, and solid knowledge of basic HTML. Preferred qualifications include familiarity with Adobe products, understanding of best practices for social media platforms, and working knowledge of digital metrics/analytics and SEO.

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience. The hiring range for this position in Glendale, CA is $62,000 to $85,000 per year based on a 40-hour workweek. The amount of hours scheduled per week may vary based on business needs. The compensation package may also include bonuses, long-term incentives, and a full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits.

If you are passionate about news and digital media, fluent in English and Spanish, and interested in joining a team that covers the biggest stories of the day, this could be the perfect opportunity for you. Apply now to become a part of the ABC7 Digital Team in Los Angeles.

Source: ABC7 news article.