Digital Producer Job Opening at WDBJ7

WDBJ7, the Digital News Leader in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market, is seeking an innovative individual with a passion for news to join their team as a Digital Producer. The role involves writing, reporting, and editing news stories, generating story ideas, and overseeing the overall look and content of the website.

WDBJ7 boasts the top news website, Facebook page, and Twitter feed in the area, and the ideal candidate will be enthusiastic about helping the company grow its current digital platforms while also exploring new avenues to serve viewers in the digital age.

The news business is experiencing an exciting time, with people consuming more news than ever and a multitude of digital tools available to keep viewers informed. The Digital Producer will be tasked with finding creative ways to use these tools and staying on top of the ever-changing digital landscape.

Attention to detail, organizational skills, and strong writing abilities are also essential for this position. The Digital Producer will work alongside an amazing team and receive guidance and support from dedicated managers focused on their growth.

The primary requirements for the role include clear and accurate writing skills, excellent interview and conversational writing skills, video shooting and editing proficiency, and the ability to produce and post content to websites. Comprehensive understanding of sports and knowledge of local sports news and athletes is also important, as well as the ability to engage viewers through social media.

Interested applicants can apply through the Gray-TV careers website. Gray Television is an equal opportunity employer that maintains a drug-free workplace and complies with all applicable laws regarding nondiscrimination in employment.

Sources: WDBJ7

