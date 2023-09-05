Digital Loans and UPI to Drive Massive Profit Pool in Retail Banking: Bernstein

Bernstein, a global financial research firm, predicts that the introduction of digital loans and the growing popularity of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India will lead to the creation of the world’s largest retail banking profit pool.

Digital loans have emerged as a major trend in the Indian banking sector, allowing customers to apply for loans online and receive funds instantly. The convenience and ease of access offered by digital loans have made them increasingly popular among borrowers. According to Bernstein, the adoption of digital lending platforms will result in a significant increase in retail loan disbursements, contributing to the growth of the retail banking profit pool.

Additionally, the widespread use of UPI, a digital payment system that enables instant money transfers between bank accounts, has revolutionized the way Indians transact. UPI has gained immense popularity due to its convenience and security features. With the increasing acceptance of UPI as a payment method, there has been a surge in the number of transactions conducted through this platform. Bernstein expects this trend to continue, further expanding the retail banking profit pool.

The combination of digital loans and UPI is expected to drive substantial growth in retail banking in India. The increased adoption of digital loans will result in higher interest income for banks, while the rising usage of UPI will lead to an increase in transaction revenues. As a result, Bernstein anticipates a significant expansion of the retail banking profit pool in India.

In conclusion, the introduction of digital loans and the widespread use of UPI are set to create the world’s largest retail banking profit pool in India, according to Bernstein. The convenience and accessibility offered by digital loans, coupled with the popularity of UPI as a payment method, will contribute to the growth of retail banking in the country.

Sources:

– Bernstein: Global financial research firm.